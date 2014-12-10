U.S.-based stock funds post $2.7 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $2.7 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
Dec. 3 on profit-taking in U.S. stocks ahead of year-end, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Outflows from stock funds over the latest three weeks
amounted to $6.9 billion, marking their worst three-week stretch
since July, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization.
Withdrawals of $3 billion from funds that specialize in U.S.
stocks accounted for the total outflows from stock funds, ICI
data show. Bond funds attracted just $174 million, marking their
weakest demand in six weeks.
Funds that mainly invest in international stocks pulled in a
meager $271 million, marking their weakest demand since
mid-October, when the funds posted their only weekly outflows of
2014.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index, which has risen
over 11 percent this year, rose 0.1 percent over the reporting
period.
"Coming into year-end, the market is up a lot, so I think
there's some profit-taking going on," said Scott Wren, senior
equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
He said, however, that he remained bullish on U.S. stocks
and expected the S&P 500 to gain 6-10 percent next year on
stable U.S. economic and corporate earnings growth.
Wren also said a plunge in energy shares over ICI's
reporting period may have contributed to outflows from stock
funds. The S&P energy index fell 3.2 percent over the
period after oil prices hit four-year lows.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $681 million in outflows. That marked their
second straight week of investor withdrawals and their biggest
outflows since the week ended Oct. 15.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
12/3/14 11/25 11/19 11/12 11/5
Total equity -2,682 -1,211 -3,002 1,483 -32
Domestic -2,953 -2,078 -3,621 63 -1,634
World 271 867 620 1,420 1,602
Hybrid* -681 -133 99 963 -176
Total bond 174 2,409 2,574 3,626 5,795
Taxable -667 1,657 1,758 2,733 5,269
Municipal 841 752 816 893 527
Total -3,190 1,066 -329 6,072 5,587
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
