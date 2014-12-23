UPDATE 1-U.S.-based bond funds post $9.4 bln outflows in latest week -ICI

(New throughout, adds additional flow data, analyst comment)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK Dec 23 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $9.4 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Dec. 17 on profit-taking following gains in bonds this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Tuesday.

The outflows were the biggest in 11 weeks and marked the funds' second straight week of withdrawals, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds posted $6.6 billion in outflows, their biggest since the week ended July 2.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $4.2 billion in outflows, while funds that mainly hold international shares posted $2.4 billion in outflows. The outflows from funds that specialize in international stocks were the biggest since Sept. 2012.

The outflows from bond funds were the biggest since the week ended Oct. 1. That week, investors pulled the most cash out of the funds since late June 2013, when the resignation of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross surprised the market.

The outflows came after the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index had risen 5.8 percent from the start of the year through ICI's weekly reporting period.

"Bonds have done exceedingly well, better than most investors thought at the start of 2014," said Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. in Toledo, Ohio. "You're seeing some profit-taking."

He also said that a slump in oil prices to 5-1/2-year lows over the weekly period and worries over the Russian economy after a plunge in the country's rouble currency culminated in a "short-term panic" that resulted in outflows from stock funds.

Lancz also said the outflows reflected investors locking in the year's stock market gains. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 rose 8.9 percent from the start of the year through ICI's reporting period.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $2.3 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since Nov. 2011 and their fourth straight week of outflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)