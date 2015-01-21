版本:
U.S.-based stock funds attract first weekly inflows since Nov -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Jan 21 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $1.7 billion to stock funds in the week ended
Jan. 14 on renewed appetite for international stocks, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The inflows marked the first net cash commitments to the
funds since early November, according to the data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. All of the inflows went
toward funds that specialize in international shares, which
attracted $1.8 billion, the most since the week ended Oct. 1. 
    Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks posted $21 million in
outflows. Those withdrawals, while meager and down from the
biggest outflows in six months over the prior week, still marked
the ninth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. 
    "Some people are positioning for European Central Bank
quantitative easing," said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS
Investors in New York, on the inflows into international-focused
stock funds. He said the potential ECB bond-buying program,
which the central bank is expected to announce Thursday, could
boost European shares.  
    Inflows of $3.6 billion into bond funds reversed the prior
week's outflows and marked the biggest inflows since early
November.
    "It's natural rebalancing activity," Lin said on the inflows
into bond funds, in reference to investors taking profits from
gains in stock funds and reallocating into bond funds.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $248 million. That marked their first
inflows in eight weeks. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                   1/14/15      1/7    12/30   12/22     12/17
 Total equity        1,740   -3,935   -1,505  -2,431    -6,877
    Domestic           -21   -5,432   -1,431  -1,057    -4,444
    World            1,761    1,497      -74  -1,374    -2,433
 Hybrid*               248   -1,042     -628    -809    -2,356
 Total bond          3,564   -3,554    1,011  -3,024    -9,351
    Taxable          2,598   -4,882     -386  -3,350   -10,302
    Municipal          966    1,328    1,397     326       951
 Total               5,553   -8,530   -1,122  -6,264   -18,583
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
