U.S.-based stock funds attract $1.1 bln inflows in latest week-ICI

Jan 28 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds
committed $1.14 billion to stock funds in the week ended Jan.
21, pouring money into domestic stock funds for the first time
since November, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
Domestic stock mutual funds attracted $856 million of
inflows, according to the ICI data, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. The inflows came after nine straight weeks of
withdrawals from such funds.
Funds specializing in international stocks attracted inflows
of $288 million.
"With the new year you're seeing cash being deployed," said
Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz
& Associates Inc in Toledo, Ohio.
After some volatility at the start of the year, he said,
investors are deciding how to commit new cash.
Domestic equity funds could particularly benefit if
geopolitical risks, such as in Russia or in the euro zone, weigh
on investors, he said.
"If even just rumors are resurrected that there's trouble,
you'll get that safe haven effect," he added.
Bond funds attracted a second straight week of inflows,
drawing $1.1 billion, but the total was down from the previous
week.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $790 million, up from $248 million in the
previous week.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
1/21/201 1/14/201 1/7/2015 12/30/20 12/22/20
5 5 14 14
Total equity 1,144 1,790 -3,947 -1,505 -2,444
Domestic 856 -21 -5,432 -1,431 -1,071
World 288 1,811 1,485 -74 -1,374
Hybrid 790 248 -1,057 -460 -809
Total bond 1,121 3,546 -3,410 1,062 -3,058
Taxable 77 2,580 -4,736 -335 -3,374
Municipal 1,044 966 1,326 1,397 315
Total 3,054 5,584 -8,414 -903 -6,312
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)