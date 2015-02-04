U.S.-based bond funds attract biggest inflows since mid-2013 - ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 4 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $6.1 billion into bond funds in the week ended Jan.
28 as central bank action in Europe and the United States
underscored the relative attractiveness of U.S. fixed-income
assets, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The inflows marked the biggest weekly surge in new
commitments since May 2013 and the third straight week of new
demand, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. Stock funds attracted $4.3 billion, the biggest
inflows since October.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $3.5 billion,
the biggest inflows since October and the second straight week
of inflows, while funds that specialize in international stocks
attracted $888 million for a fourth straight week of inflows.
The inflows into both stock and bond funds came during a
busy week of central bank action, with the European Central Bank
launching a landmark bond-buying program on Jan. 22 and the
Federal Reserve weighing in on the U.S. economy after a two-day
policy meeting on Jan. 28.
"The ECB bond-buying reinforced the outlook that rates will
stay lower in Europe for a longer period of time," said Richard
Sichel, chief investment officer of The Philadelphia Trust Co.
While the ECB program made U.S. Treasuries more attractive
than European bonds, the Fed's comments supported the view that
U.S. rates would stay lower for longer, Sichel said. The Fed's
first rate hike is widely expected to hurt bond prices, which
move inversely to yields.
The Fed acknowledged a decline in certain inflation
measures, which many investors viewed as a dovish sign. Sichel
said the inflows to stock funds showed bargain-hunting over a
period when the benchmark S&P 500 stock index plunged 1.5
percent.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.7 billion, the biggest inflows since
last March.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
1/28/2015 1/21 1/14 1/7 12/30/14
Total equity 4,344 1,267 1,790 -3,915 -1,497
Domestic 3,456 856 -21 -5,429 -1,425
World 888 411 1,811 1,513 -71
Hybrid* 1,749 790 248 -1,057 -460
Total bond 6,074 1,269 3,550 -3,408 1,057
Taxable 4,777 224 2,582 -4,734 -340
Municipal 1,297 1,045 968 1,326 1,397
Total 12,166 3,326 5,588 -8,380 -900
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Dan
Grebler)