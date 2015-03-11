Foreign-focused stock funds attract $2.9 bln, most since June - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 11 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured the most cash into foreign-focused stock funds since last June in the week ended March 4 while shunning U.S. stocks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Foreign-focused stock funds attracted $2.9 billion in new cash, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. U.S.-focused stock funds posted $1.9 billion in outflows, meanwhile, their biggest in eight weeks and their first withdrawals in seven weeks. The sizable inflows into foreign-focused stock funds drove inflows of $977 million into stock funds overall. While that marked their eighth straight week of inflows, it was the weakest demand over those eight weeks. Bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash, also marking their eighth straight week of inflows and marking the fourth straight week in which total demand for bond funds exceeded total demand for stock funds. The inflows into foreign-focused equity funds came as European stocks outperformed U.S. stocks over the weekly period, with Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 gaining 1 percent ahead of European Central Bank president Mario Draghi's unveiling of details on the central bank's bond-buying plan on March 5. "The ECB's quantitative easing is going to be on top of a slowly improving situation in the developed international world," said Scott Wren, senior equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis. "All of that together has caused some funds to flow back into these foreign markets." The U.S. benchmark S&P 500, by comparison, slipped 0.7 percent over the period after mixed economic data whipsawed shares. Still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index managed to cross 5,000 for the first time in 15 years on March 2. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $528 million, their weakest turnout in seven weeks but their eighth straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/4/2015 2/25 2/18 2/11 2/4 Total equity 977 2,434 1,891 1,358 4,240 Domestic -1,934 72 240 62 3,537 World 2,911 2,362 1,651 1,296 703 Hybrid* 528 1,051 867 969 812 Total bond 5,002 2,955 4,411 5,833 3,183 Taxable 4,328 1,951 4,138 5,144 2,221 Municipal 675 1,003 274 688 962 Total 6,508 6,439 7,169 8,160 8,235 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chizu Nomiyama)