RPT-U.S.-based non-domestic stock funds grab most cash in over 2 years - ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 29 Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds poured $6.5 billion into funds that specialize in
international shares in the week ended April 22 on continued
confidence in better prospects overseas, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest in over two years, or since
early January 2013, and marked the 16th straight week of inflows
into the funds according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual
fund trade organization.
In contrast, funds that specialize in U.S. shares bled $3.4
billion, marking their eighth straight week of outflows.
Overall, stock funds attracted $3.1 billion to reverse the prior
week's outflows of $2.7 billion and mark the biggest inflows in
six weeks.
"It's a little bit of performance chasing but I think the
biggest factor is people have been under-invested
internationally," said Scott Wren, senior global equity
strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 eked out a 0.1 percent
gain over the weekly period to outperform the 1.3 percent
decline in Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index. The
European index rallied nearly 16 percent in the first quarter,
however, while the S&P 500 rose just 0.4 percent.
Bond funds attracted $3.8 billion to mark their biggest
inflows in seven weeks and reverse the prior week's small $316
million in outflows. Municipal bond funds attracted $683 million
of the total sum after posting their biggest outflows since Dec.
2013 in the prior week.
The inflows into bond funds came after the U.S. tax filing
deadline on April 15 had passed. The deadline had prompted
investors to pull cash out of bond funds in the prior reporting
period, according to analysts.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $143 million to mark their 15th straight
week of inflows, though the inflows were the smallest of those
15 weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
4/22/2015 4/15 4/8 4/1 3/25
Total equity 3,130 -2,662 1,907 -1,498 -1,169
Domestic -3,397 -5,697 -1,321 -3,302 -4,481
World 6,527 3,035 3,228 1,804 3,312
Hybrid* 143 162 275 765 538
Total bond 3,792 -316 1,719 -1,296 2,404
Taxable 3,110 627 1,906 -1,392 1,701
Municipal 683 -943 -187 96 703
Total 7,065 -2,816 3,900 -2,030 1,773
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Diane
Craft)