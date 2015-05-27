International-focused stock funds see biggest inflows in 4 weeks -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 27 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $4.3 billion into funds that specialize in international shares in the week ended May 20 as part of a continued rotation into European shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the biggest in four weeks for the funds and marked their 20th straight week of new demand, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.4 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows in three weeks and their 12th straight week of withdrawals. Overall, stock funds posted their second straight week of investor withdrawals, at $1.1 billion. Bond funds attracted $2 billion in new cash to mark their fifth straight week of inflows. All of the new money went into taxable bond funds, while municipal bond funds posted their third straight week of outflows, at $138 million. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index rose 1.3 percent and hit record closing highs on multiple days during the reporting period, while Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares rallied 2.8 percent. "You had a substantial over-allocation to the U.S. over the last couple of years," said Bryan Novak, portfolio manager at Astor Investment Management in Chicago. "You're seeing the pendulum swing back the other way," he said regarding the demand for funds that hold international shares. He said investors have been chasing strong performance from European stocks in the first quarter, and that European Central Bank stimulus was adding to recent positive signs such as improved employment growth in the euro zone to lure investors into the region's shares. The FTSEurofirst 300 rallied about 16 percent in the first quarter, while the S&P 500 rose less than 1 percent. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $536 million, reversing minor outflows over the prior week and marking the funds' biggest inflows in seven weeks. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/20 5/13 5/6 4/29 4/22/2015 Total equity -1,061 -2,801 1,330 -3,192 3,140 Domestic -5,390 -5,052 -1,729 -7,269 -3,397 World 4,329 2,251 3,059 4,076 6,537 Hybrid* 536 -30 522 -358 143 Total bond 1,984 2,172 2,459 2,954 3,770 Taxable 2,123 2,340 2,485 1,926 3,098 Municipal -138 -169 -26 1,028 672 Total 1,459 -659 4,311 -597 7,053 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Paul Simao)