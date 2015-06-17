U.S.-based bond funds post second-biggest outflows of year - ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 17 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $2.9 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
June 10, after a strong U.S. jobs report suggested the Federal
Reserve would hike interest rates sooner than expected, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the second-biggest of 2015 after bigger
withdrawals during the first week of the year, according to the
data from the ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. They
were the first outflows in eight weeks.
Taxable bond funds posted $2.3 billion in outflows, while
funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $653 million in
outflows, their highest in eight weeks.
Investors continued to pull cash out of funds that
specialize in U.S. stocks, with those funds posting $3.9 billion
in outflows to mark their 15th straight week of withdrawals.
Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $3.6
billion in new cash to mark their biggest inflows in three
weeks, and their 23rd straight week of inflows.
Overall, U.S.- and international-focused stock funds
combined posted $265 million in outflows to mark their fifth
straight week of withdrawals.
Labor Department data released on June 5 showed U.S.
employers added the most jobs since December in May, while
payrolls for March and April were revised higher. The surge in
jobs growth led traders to move their bets on when the Fed will
start to raise rates to as soon as October.
"As the talk and the background noise gets louder and louder
about rate hikes this year, I think it's natural that the
nervousness is reflected in higher redemptions from bond funds
across the board," said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager
at Wells Capital Management in Boston.
Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices.
Investors have favored funds that hold international stocks
for most of this year on the view that international shares are
cheaper than their U.S. counterparts and have more upside
potential given loose monetary policies in Europe and Japan.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $185 million to mark their fourth straight
week of new demand.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/10/2015 6/3 5/27 5/20 5/13
Total equity -265 -742 -226 -1,059 -2,800
Domestic -3,879 -4,198 -2,872 -5,388 -5,053
World 3,614 3,457 2,646 4,329 2,252
Hybrid* 185 289 328 562 -29
Total bond -2,944 2,058 536 1,963 2,162
Taxable -2,291 2,060 730 2,113 2,334
Municipal -653 -1 -194 -149 -171
Total -3,024 1,606 637 1,467 -668
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alan Crosby)