U.S.-based stock funds post biggest weekly outflows since Jan. -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 8 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $3.4 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
July 1 after fears surrounding Greece sparked concerns of a U.S.
stock market selloff, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the biggest since the first week of
January and marked the second straight week of withdrawals,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.5 billion in
withdrawals to mark their biggest outflows in nine weeks and
their 18th straight week of outflows. Funds that specialize in
foreign shares attracted $2.1 billion in inflows.
Funds that invest primarily in international shares have
attracted inflows over every week of this year.
Bond funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows after record $17
billion inflows the prior week. The prior week's inflows into
taxable bond funds, which accounted for nearly all of the
overall inflows into bond funds that week, did not reflect
shareholder activity but were primarily the result of fund
companies converting non-1940 Act products into mutual funds.
Funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $861 million
in outflows in the latest week, reversing the prior week's $105
million in inflows and marking the biggest withdrawals in 11
weeks.
Concerns of a Greek exit from the euro zone rattled markets
over the period after talks between Athens and its creditors
broke down. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index fell
1.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares
plunged 2.7 percent.
"The fear of a major selloff seems to be ever-present, and
therefore when you have events like we had in the last few
weeks, it accelerates the outflow of funds," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama, on the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $525 million in withdrawals. That reversed
the prior week's $393 million in inflows and marked their
biggest outflows since the first week of January.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/1/2015 6/24 6/17 6/10 6/3
Total equity -3,441 -1,594 230 797 -632
Domestic -5,514 -3,550 -3,454 -3,134 -4,197
World 2,073 1,956 3,684 3,931 3,565
Hybrid* -525 393 -55 136 289
Total bond -2,399 16,951 -4,101 -2,935 2,043
Taxable -1,538 16,846 -3,594 -2,280 2,047
Municipal -861 105 -507 -655 -4
Total -6,365 15,750 -3,927 -2,003 1,700
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)