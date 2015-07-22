UPDATE 1-U.S.-based domestic stock funds post huge outflows -ICI

(Adds detail on nature of the outflows) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 22 U.S.-based mutual funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $11.5 billion in outflows in the week ended July 15, but the outflows did not reflect shareholder activity, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows were the biggest in any week since August 2011, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. They were, however, primarily the result of mutual funds being converted into non-1940 Act products, ICI spokeswoman Rachel McTague said. It was the 20th straight week of withdrawals from the funds. Funds that specialize in international shares, which have attracted inflows over every week this year, attracted $3.8 billion. The $7.7 billion in total outflows from all stock funds reversed the prior week's inflows of $2.2 billion and were the biggest withdrawals in over a year. Bond funds posted $486 million in outflows for a third straight week of withdrawals. But the outflows were the smallest over those three weeks and were less than one sixth the prior week's $3.2 billion in outflows. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, posted $210 million in outflows after attracting small inflows of $66 million over the prior week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/15/2015 7/8 7/1 6/24 6/17 Total equity -7,660 2,202 -3,235 -1,420 222 Domestic -11,468 -2,434 -5,475 -3,535 -3,440 World 3,808 4,636 2,240 2,115 3,661 Hybrid* -210 66 -416 422 24 Total bond -486 -3,163 -2,035 16,951 -4,101 Taxable -452 -2,875 -1,520 16,846 -3,594 Municipal -35 -288 -515 105 -507 Total -8,356 -895 -5,686 15,953 -3,855 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)