US-based int'l stock funds grab biggest inflows in 3 mths-trade group

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 29 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $5.1 billion to international stock funds in the
week ended July 22 on continued belief that European shares
offer more upside than U.S. stocks, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the largest in three months, according to
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that
specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.2 billion in outflows to
extend a streak of withdrawals that began in early March.
International stock funds have attracted inflows every week
this year. Stock funds overall attracted $1.9 billion in new
cash in the latest week after outflows of $7.7 billion in the
prior week. Bond funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash,
ending three straight weeks of outflows.
The inflows into international stock funds showed investor
belief that European shares, hit hard by worries over broader
economic troubles, offer more upside than U.S. stocks, which
have rallied since 2008, said Scott Clemons, chief investment
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman Private Banking in New
York.
The benchmark S&P 500 has surged about 43 percent
from the start of 2008 through July 28 of this year, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has risen
a meager 2.6 percent over that period.
Clemons also said the European Central Bank's loose monetary
policies would be supportive of the region's equity markets, and
that a rally in U.S. Treasuries prices over the weekly period
likely fueled inflows into bond funds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, hit their lowest since July 9 on July 22 - 2.3 percent.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $233 million in inflows after the prior
week's $211 million in outflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI data for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/22 7/15 7/8 7/1 6/24/2015
Total equity 1,874 -7,660 2,202 -3,235 -1,420
Domestic -3,201 -11,468 -2,434 -5,475 -3,535
World 5,075 3,808 4,636 2,240 2,115
Hybrid* 233 -211 66 -416 422
Total bond 1,583 -486 -3,163 -2,034 16,951
Taxable 1,332 -452 -2,875 -1,519 16,846
Municipal 250 -35 -288 -515 105
Total 3,690 -8,357 -895 -5,685 15,953
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Jeffrey Benkoe)