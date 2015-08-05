U.S.-based bond fund outflows biggest of year in latest week -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $4.7 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
July 29 on growing anticipation the Federal Reserve is on track
to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the biggest over any week since
mid-December and reversed the prior week's $1.6 billion in
inflows, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization.
The Fed has kept rates near zero since late 2008 as part of
its effort to spur the recovery from the financial crisis, and
has not hiked rates since June 2006.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.2 billion in
outflows, while funds that specialize in international shares
attracted $3.8 billion in new cash. The overall outflows of $1.4
billion from stock funds reversed the prior week's $1.9 billion
in inflows.
Funds that invest mainly in U.S. shares have posted weekly
withdrawals since early March, while funds that invest mainly in
international shares have attracted new money over every week
this year, according to the ICI data.
"There is clear market consensus that the Fed will hike
rates this year," said Heather Miner, global head of strategic
advisory solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New
York, on the outflows from bond funds. "You could see some
volatility over the path of rates, but they are clearly headed
higher."
Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which move
inversely to yields.
While Miner said some weakness in corporate credit could
have spurred some outflows from taxable bond funds, she said she
viewed the weakness as technical.
"It's not surprising to see some technical weakness and
volatility in credit in anticipation of a hiking cycle, but our
view would be that the corporate cycle remains very sound," she
said. "Default rates remain low and we don't expect any material
increase in the near term."
With regard to the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds
and inflows into international share funds, Miner said investors
were likely following stronger corporate earnings growth in
Europe and strength in international shares.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
has risen over 15 percent this year through Tuesday, while the
U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index has risen about 1.7
percent over that period.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $790 million in outflows to mark their
biggest outflows since the start of the year.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/29/2015 7/22 7/15 7/8 7/1
Total equity -1,425 1,876 -7,660 2,202 -3,234
Domestic -5,220 -3,201 -11,46 -2,434 -5,475
8
World 3,795 5,077 3,808 4,636 2,241
Hybrid* -790 234 -211 66 -416
Total bond -4,712 1,583 -486 -3,163 -2,034
Taxable -4,624 1,332 -452 -2,875 -1,519
Municipal -88 250 -35 -288 -515
Total -6,927 3,692 -8,357 -894 -5,684
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chris
Reese)