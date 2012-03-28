版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 04:31 BJT

Bond funds attract $5.66 bln of inflows in latest week--ICI

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, March 28 Mutual fund investors poured
money into U.S. bond funds, albeit at a slower pace, in the
latest week and continued their exit from U.S. equities, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wed nesday. 	
    The bond fund category -- which include corporate, junk
bonds and government debt -- had net inflows of $5.66 billion
for the week ended March 21, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. While still elevated, the inflows were less than
the previous week's inflows of $9.1 billion. 	
    These funds have been drawing investors, with the Federal
Reserve's commitment to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels
in the face of a strengthening U.S. economy and as an overall
reach for yield pushes investors out the risk curve.	
    Conversely, equity funds had yet another rough week. 	
    They had net redemptions of $1.08 billion for the week ended
March 21, following net redemptions of $2.58 billion the
previous week, as the S&P 500 registered a modest 0.62
percent rise over the reporting period.	
    Also, tax-free municipal bond funds had redemptions of $135
million, their first redemptions since August of last year. 	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had inflows of $1.82 billion, up from the previous
week's inflows of $1.24 billion.	
    	
    The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):	
    	
    Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:	
               2/22/2012  2/29/2012  3/7/12  3/14/2012  3/21/2012
 Total Equity        810     -2,884    -236     -2,583     -1,082
    Domestic        -283     -3,111  -1,385     -2,889     -1,794
    Foreign        1,093        226   1,149        306        713
 Hybrid*           1,554      1,650   1,478      1,239      1,817
 Total Bond        8,105      6,607  10,743      9,096      5,663
    Taxable        6,724      5,479   9,087      7,772      5,798
    Municipal      1,382      1,128   1,655      1,324       -135
 Total            10,470      5,373  11,985      7,752      6,398
 	
    *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐