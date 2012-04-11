Taxable bond funds see high inflows-ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. mutual fund investors
rushed into taxable bond funds while leaving U.S.-focused equity
funds in the latest week, according to data released by the
Investment Company Institute on Wednesday.
Funds that focus on taxable bonds - which include all
corporate bonds and all government bonds except municipals - had
inflows of $9.09 billion, among the highest the group has seen
since 2009, ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said.
U.S.-focused equity funds - which include funds that invest
solely in U.S. stocks - had redemptions of $4.27 billion, the
most since the first week of the year.
Overall, equity funds had net redemptions of $3.05 billion
in the week, ended April 4, while bond funds had net inflows of
$9.66 billion.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.47 percent in the week. News
that the Federal Reserve was not likely to provide economic
stimulus led stocks lower toward the end of the period.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $1.09 billion, down from the previous
week's inflows of $1.65 billion.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
3/7/2012 3/14/2012 3/21/2012 3/28/2012 4/4/2012
Total Equity -236 -2,582 -1,084 -4,463 -3,050
Domestic -1,385 -2,889 -1794 -3,557 -4,273
Foreign 1,149 307 710 -906 1,224
Hybrid 1,478 1,239 1,817 1,654 1,095
Total Bond 10,744 9,096 5,663 6,122 9,664
Taxable 9,087 7,772 5,798 5,462 9,092
Municipal 1,656 1,324 -135 659 572
Total 11,985 7,753 6,396 3,313 7,709