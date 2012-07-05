版本:
Investors favor bonds on EU summit doubts -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 5 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds p referred b onds over stocks in the r un-up t o last week's
European Union summit as doubts remained over how much lasting
progress the talks could achieve, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Thursday.
    Equity funds overall had net outflows of $1.10 billion in
the week ended June 27, according to estimated data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 
    Meanwhile, bond funds had net inflows of $4.34 billion,
compared w ith net inflows of $4.91 billion the previous week. 
    The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 1.76
percent over the reporting w eek a s many were skeptical that the
latest meeting of European policymakers could fix the
continent's debt crisis. Weak global manufacturing data also
dampened sentiment at the beginning of the week.
    In the period, U.S. funds that target foreign stocks saw
modest inflows of $362 million.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
s ecurities, had inflows of $21 million, compared w ith inflows of
$1.19 billion the previous week. 
    
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
    
                5/30/12  6/6/12  6/13/2012  6/20/2012  6/27/2012
 Total Equity     1,585  -1,909        891     -1,520     -1,097
    Domestic        907  -3,261       -620     -1,847     -1,459
    World           678   1,352      1,511        327        362
 Hybrid*            460  -1,230        968      1,194         21
 Total Bond        -211   1,583      3,501      4,906      4,337
    Taxable        -816     408      2,897      4,046      3,260
    Municipal       606   1,176        604        860      1,077
 Total            1,835  -1,555      5,361      4,579      3,260
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities

