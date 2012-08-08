Equity funds bleed most in 10 weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds withdrew the most money from equity funds in 10 weeks and
opted for safer bonds even as markets rallied on hopes for euro
zone progress, data from the Investment Company Institute showed
on Wednesday.
Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $6.89 billion in
the week ended Aug. 1, the highest outflow since the week ended
May 23, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Funds that target U.S. stocks lost $5.68 billion to
outflows, while funds that target foreign stocks bled $1.22
billion. The outflow from foreign equity funds is the highest
since the first week of this year.
The S&P 500 rose 2.78 percent over the reporting
period on hopes for more action from the European Central Bank
after its president, Mario Draghi, pledged to do whatever is
necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse.
Bond funds gained net inflows of $5.07 billion, their ninth
straight week of inflows but modestly lower than inflows of
$5.77 billion the previous week.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had inflows of $630 million, down from inflows of
$737 million the previous week but still enjoying their eighth
straight week of new money.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/3/2012 7/11/12 7/18/12 7/25/2012 8/1/2012
Total Equity -2,867 -537 637 -2,999 -6,893
Domestic -3,165 -1,464 95 -2,129 -5,678
World 298 927 542 -870 -1,215
Hybrid* 593 1,752 905 737 630
Total Bond 1,354 6,370 6,460 5,765 5,072
Taxable 484 5,198 5,114 4,293 3,943
Municipal 870 1,171 1,346 1,472 1,129
Total -921 7,585 8,002 3,503 -1,190
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.