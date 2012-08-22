版本:
US bond funds gain most inflows in 19 weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 22 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pumped the most new money into bond funds in 19 weeks and
equity funds lost appeal for the fourth straight week on mixed
global economic data, figures from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Bond funds attracted estimated net inflows of $7.61 billion
in the week ended Aug. 15, the most since early April, said ICI,
a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 
    Equity funds had net outflows of $3.23 billion, recovering
somewhat from outflows of $3.68 billion the previous week but
still drawing their fourth straight week of outflows. 
    The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.24 percent over the
reporting period after weak economic data from China, Japan, and
Europe weighed on markets.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $949 million in new money, the most in
five weeks and up from $800 million the previous week. 
    The following data show the ICI flows for the past five
weeks(all figures in millions of dollars):
    
               7/18/2012  7/25/12  8/1/2012  8/8/2012  8/15/2012
 Total Equity        653   -2,991    -6,866    -3,683     -3,227
    Domestic         109   -2,121    -5,651    -3,561     -2,671
    World            544     -870    -1,215      -122       -556
 Hybrid*             900      735       630       800        949
 Total Bond        6,460    5,763     5,089     7,200      7,606
    Taxable        5,114    4,291     3,959     5,709      6,014
    Municipal      1,346    1,472     1,129     1,490      1,592
 Total             8,013    3,507    -1,147     4,317      5,327
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

