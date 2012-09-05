Equity funds have 6th straight week of outflows-ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled money out of equity funds for the sixth straight week and preferred bond funds as many anticipated hints of extended bond-buying from the U.S. Federal Reserve, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on W edn esday. Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $4.43 billion in the week ended Aug. 29, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. A b out $3 .71 billion of the net outflows was yanked from funds that target U.S. stocks. Bond funds attracted $6.55 billion in net new money, their 13th straight week of inflows and down modestly from inflows of $6.83 billion the previous week. Bond funds have had just one week of outflows this year, a mere $211 million in the week ended May 30. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.21 percent over the reporting period as weak Chinese manufacturing data, a rise in U.S. jobless claims, and conflicting views about the likelihood of extended bond-buying from the Fed affected markets. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $866 million in inflows, down from the previous week's 27-week high of $2.41 billion in inflows. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/1/2012 8/8/12 8/15/2012 8/22/2012 8/29/2012 Total Equity -6,865 -2,415 -3,281 -5,878 -4,431 Domestic -5,650 -2,294 -2,724 -4,475 -3,707 World -1,215 -121 -557 -1,403 -724 Hybrid* 630 1,050 953 2,412 866 Total Bond 5,090 7,200 7,588 6,834 6,550 Taxable 3,960 5,710 5,996 5,914 5,557 Municipal 1,129 1,490 1,592 921 993 Total -1,146 5,835 5,260 3,368 2,985 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.