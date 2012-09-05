Equity funds have 6th straight week of outflows-ICI

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled money out of equity funds for the sixth straight week and preferred bond funds as many anticipated hints of extended bond-buying from the U.S. Federal Reserve, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on W edn esday. Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $4.43 billion in the week ended Aug. 29, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. A b out $3 .71 billion of the net outflows was yanked from funds that target U.S. stocks. Bond funds attracted $6.55 billion in net new money, their 13th straight week of inflows and down modestly from inflows of $6.83 billion the previous week. Bond funds have had just one week of outflows this year, a mere $211 million in the week ended May 30. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.21 percent over the reporting period as weak Chinese manufacturing data, a rise in U.S. jobless claims, and conflicting views about the likelihood of extended bond-buying from the Fed affected markets. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $866 million in inflows, down from the previous week's 27-week high of $2.41 billion in inflows. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/1/2012 8/8/12 8/15/2012 8/22/2012 8/29/2012 Total Equity -6,865 -2,415 -3,281 -5,878 -4,431 Domestic -5,650 -2,294 -2,724 -4,475 -3,707 World -1,215 -121 -557 -1,403 -724 Hybrid* 630 1,050 953 2,412 866 Total Bond 5,090 7,200 7,588 6,834 6,550 Taxable 3,960 5,710 5,996 5,914 5,557 Municipal 1,129 1,490 1,592 921 993 Total -1,146 5,835 5,260 3,368 2,985 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.