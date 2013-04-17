版本:
U.S.-based funds that hold U.S. stocks gain $405 mln -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, April 17 Investors in mutual funds
based in the U.S. gave $405 million to funds that hold U.S.
stocks in the latest week, reversing the prior week's outflows
as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit
 record highs, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
    The modest demand for funds that hold U.S. stocks in the
week ended April 10 followed outflows of $1.83 billion the
previous week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. 
    Funds that hold international stocks, meanwhile, attracted
$1.22 billion in new cash, down from inflows of $3.1 billion the
prior week. The combined inflows into funds that hold U.S.
stocks and funds that hold international stocks led to total
inflows of $1.63 billion into U.S.-based stock funds over the
week. 
    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced to
record highs over the reporting period following the Bank of
Japan's announcement that it would inject about $1.4 trillion
into Japan's economy in less than two years to fight deflation,
mainly through purchases of long-term government bonds.
    Global stimulus measures - such as the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and
agency mortgage securities - have propped up stock markets, with
the benchmark S&P 500 rising over 10 percent this year. The
index rose 2.2 percent over ICI's reporting period.
    Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $1.85 billion in new cash
in the latest week, down from inflows of $6.43 billion the prior
week. Municipal bond funds suffered outflows of $857 million,
the most since mid-December of last year.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $1.36 billion over the week, up from
inflows of $1.15 billion the previous week. 
    The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows
for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
               3/13/13  3/20/13  3/27/2013   4/3/2013  4/10/2013
 Total Equity    3,861    5,025      3,822      1,254      1,625
    Domestic       849    1,277        969     -1,827        405
    World        3,012    3,748      2,853      3,081      1,219
 Hybrid*         2,073    1,406      1,819      1,145      1,363
 Total Bond      1,638    5,952      3,446      6,428      1,845
    Taxable      1,973    6,231      3,392      6,355      2,702
    Municipal     -335     -278         54         73       -857
 Total           7,572   12,383      9,087      8,827      4,833
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

