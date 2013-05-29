Mutual funds holding U.S. stocks recorded outflows on Fed fears-ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 29 Investors in mutual funds based
in the United States pulled $475 million out of funds that hold
U.S. stocks in the latest week amid fears the Federal Reserve
could scale back its easing, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows from funds that hold only U.S. stocks in the
week ended May 22 came after two weeks of cash gains for the
funds, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. In the
previous week, investors gave the funds $131 million.
The latest outflows from the funds were minor, however,
compared with outflows of $4.1 billion in the week ended May 1.
Those redemptions were the biggest over any full reporting week
this year, according to ICI.
The S&P 500 fell 0.21 percent over the reporting
period on concerns that the Fed would begin scaling back its
bond purchases in the near future. The U.S. central bank is
buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage debt per
month in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing
costs.
Funds that hold international stocks drew inflows of over
$2.9 billion over the week, up from inflows of about $2.3
billion the prior week, despite a meager rise in world stock
markets. The MSCI all-country world equity index rose just 0.14
percent over the period.
Bond funds pulled in $4.1 billion in new cash over the
period, down modestly from inflows of $4.5 billion the prior
week. The latest cash gains were still significantly less than
inflows of $10.6 billion in mid-January, which were the highest
of any reporting week this year.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, pulled in $1.4 billion in new cash, down slightly
from the prior week's gains of $1.6 billion.
The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows
for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of
dollars):
4/24/13 5/1/13 5/8/2013 5/15/2013 5/22/2013
Total Equity 1,336 -4,408 3,445 2,415 2,460
Domestic -575 -4,100 362 131 -475
World 1,911 -308 3,082 2,284 2,935
Hybrid* 1,358 6,480 1,546 1,604 1,389
Total Bond 5,681 926 7,391 4,524 4,125
Taxable 5,568 853 7,654 3,922 3,970
Municipal 114 72 -263 602 156
Total 8,375 2,998 12,382 8,543 7,973
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.