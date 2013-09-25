版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 02:05 BJT

U.S.-based bond funds have smallest outflows in six weeks -ICI

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States pulled just $2.64 billion out of bond
funds in the latest week amid expectations that the Federal
Reserve will keep its bond-buying program largely intact, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The outflows from bond funds in the week ended Sept. 18 were
the smallest in six weeks, though they marked the eighth
straight week of outflows, data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization, showed.
    The Fed on Sept. 18 announced that it would maintain its
monthly pace of buying $85 billion in bonds. Going into the
Fed's policy meeting, investors were already increasingly
betting that the central bank would maintain the pace of bond
purchases, due to weak U.S. economic data and the withdrawal of
former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers from
consideration to be the next Fed chairman.
    Summers was considered more of a hawk on monetary policy and
his nomination was viewed as less favorable for the continuation
of the Fed's easy-money policies.
    Funds that hold municipal bonds had outflows of just $1.75
billion in the latest week, the lowest level of outflows from
the funds in 11 weeks, the ICI data showed.
    Selling pressure on bonds tempered over the weekly period.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
during the week and plunged 17 basis points to 2.69 percent
following the Fed's decision. Bond yields move inversely to
their prices. 
    Stock funds attracted $3.4 billion in new cash over the
week, down from inflows of $5.2 billion the previous week. It
was the third straight week of net inflows into the funds.
    Funds that hold non-U.S. stocks attracted $3.35 billion of
that overall sum, marking the largest inflows into the funds
since the week ended March 20. The MSCI world equity index
 rose 1.6 percent over the reporting period.
    Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted a meager $44 million
in inflows over the week, despite the Standard & Poor's 500
 stock index's rise of 2.2 percent over the reporting
period.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stock and fixed-income
securities, raked in $1.53 billion in new cash, marking the
biggest inflows into the funds in five weeks. 
    The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows
for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
               8/21/13  8/28/13  9/4/2013  9/11/2013  9/18/2013
 Total Equity    1,345     -274       902      5,233      3,395
    Domestic      -376   -1,411      -700      2,466         44
    World        1,721    1,137     1,602      2,766      3,351
 Hybrid*         1,082    1,135       349      1,282      1,530
 Total Bond    -11,122   -9,302    -6,758     -5,513     -2,639
    Taxable     -7,353   -6,388    -4,710     -2,807       -891
    Municipal   -3,769   -2,913    -2,048     -2,706     -1,748
 Total          -8,694   -8,440    -5,507      1,001      2,286
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐