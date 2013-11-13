UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $9 billion - ICI

NEW YORK, Nov 13 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured over $9 billion into stock funds in the week ended
Nov. 6 despite uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next move,
data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The new cash marked the fourth straight week of inflows into
stock funds, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. Demand was up from the previous week, when
investors put $7.9 billion in the funds.
The inflows came even as strong U.S. data on manufacturing
and Midwestern business activity increased fears that the Fed
could begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond buying
at its December meeting instead of in early 2014.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $5.4 billion, up from
inflows of about $4.3 billion the previous week. The Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index rose a modest 0.41 percent over
the weekly period.
Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United
States attracted $3.63 billion, showing almost no change in
demand from the previous week. The funds have attracted inflows
for 27 straight weeks, ICI data show.
Bond funds had outflows of $4.34 billion over the weekly
period, showing almost no change from the previous week and
marking the sixth straight week of withdrawals from the funds.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
about 10 basis points to 2.64 percent by the end of the weekly
period on speculation that the Fed could soon pull back its
stimulus.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, attracted roughly $1.4 billion in new cash, down
from inflows of $2.1 billion the previous week, but still
marking the fifth straight week of inflows into the funds.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
10/9/13 10/16 10/23 10/30 11/6/13
Total Equity -3,064 2,805 13,562 7,888 9,040
Domestic -5,181 701 9,192 4,265 5,407
World 2,117 2,104 4,370 3,624 3,633
Hybrid* 194 618 2,375 2,077 1,358
Total Bond -2,535 -5,453 -2,393 -4,325 -4,336
Taxable -1,506 -3,604 -1,370 -3,539 -3,503
Municipal -1,029 -1,849 -1,023 -787 -833
Total -5,406 -2,030 13,544 5,640 6,062
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.