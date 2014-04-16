U.S.-based stock funds attract biggest inflows since Feb. - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 16 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $5.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 9 even as equity markets were hit with sharp selling that weighed on tech and biotech shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows into stock funds marked the strongest demand for the funds since mid-February, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. This trounced inflows of $1.6 billion into bond funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted about $2.1 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks. Funds that mainly hold non-U.S. stocks attracted $3.6 billion, marking their strongest turnout since mid-January. While the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 1 percent over the weekly period, MSCI's index of global emerging market stocks rose 1 percent. Analysts have said that the prospect of fresh stimulus in China and the euro zone have helped boost emerging market stocks. The inflows into bond funds, while down from the previous week's $3.4 billion in inflows, marked the ninth straight week of inflows into the funds. Analysts have said that demand for bonds has recovered after record annual outflows in 2013 given outperformance in bonds this year. The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate bond index is up 2.6 percent this year through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 is down 0.3 percent over the same period. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.5 billion in new cash, marking a recovery in demand after inflows of $220 million the previous week, which marked the weakest turnout since late last year. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/12/2014 3/19 3/26 4/2 4/9 Total equity 4,223 -987 1,233 3,137 5,724 Domestic 1,904 -3,823 -267 945 2,076 World 2,319 2,836 1,500 2,191 3,647 Hybrid* 1,994 1,857 1,013 220 1,529 Total bond 5,303 2,470 1,232 3,362 1,577 Taxable 4,742 2,233 1,190 3,162 1,415 Municipal 561 237 42 200 162 Total 11,520 3,340 3,479 6,719 8,830 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)