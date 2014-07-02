U.S.-based bond funds attract $3.3 bln over week - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 2 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $3.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended June 25 on worries about the U.S. economy and reduced concerns about rising rates, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The new cash into bond funds came after inflows of $4.2 billion over the prior week, which were the biggest in six weeks. Together, the latest two weeks marked the strongest two-week run since mid-May, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds posted a small $30 million in net outflows, marking their second straight week of withdrawals. "Concern about higher rates ebbing and the very poor GDP number in the first quarter tend to make bonds look very attractive," said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management in Boston. The Commerce Department said June 25 that U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 2.9 percent annual rate, the sharpest decline in five years, instead of the 1.0 percent pace it had reported last month. The hefty inflows into bond funds and net outflows from stock funds underscore how investors have been lured by the solid performance of bonds this year and see them as a safer alternative to equities, which remain at record highs. The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index has risen 3.7 percent this year through July 1, while the benchmark S&P 500 stock index has risen about 6.8 percent over that period. Outflows of $1.3 billion from funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for the net outflows from stock funds and marked their ninth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted $1.3 billion, nearly unchanged from the prior week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted about $1.3 billion, marking their biggest inflows since April. Funds that combine stocks and bonds are the most attractive strategy currently since they balance the desire for income and low volatility with the possibility that the equity market might push higher, said Patel of Wells Fargo. The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 6/25/14 6/18 6/11 6/4 5/28 Total equity -30 -923 1,272 2,085 -2,452 Domestic -1,312 -2,205 -1,803 -1,161 -2,605 World 1,283 1,282 3,075 3,246 152 Hybrid* 1,252 1,060 1,159 1,123 1,109 Total bond 3,266 4,160 2,123 205 2,047 Taxable 2,704 3,741 1,599 -455 1,242 Municipal 562 419 524 660 805 Total 4,488 4,297 4,554 3,412 703 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)