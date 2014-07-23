U.S.-based equity funds see more outflows in latest week -ICI

By David Gaffen July 23 U.S. equity mutual funds suffered a 12th consecutive week of outflows, the Investment Company Institute said Wednesday. Overall stock funds saw outflows of $2.24 billion for the week ended July 16, with outflows from U.S. funds of $3.95 billion - continuing a pullback in allocation to U.S. equities that has persisted since April. By contrast, funds that specialize in international equities remain loved, with inflows of $1.71 billion, ICI said. The U.S. mutual fund trade organization also showed inflows for equity hybrid and bond funds. The enthusiasm for world equity funds remains strong, although world indexes have trailed the United States this year. The MSCI All-World Stock Index is up 5.7 percent this year, marking the third consecutive year of gains, but it trails the S&P 500's 7.4 percent rise on the year thus far. Total bond-fund inflows came to $2.47 billion, led by $1.97 billion in taxable bond flows, and municipal-bond funds reversed a week of outflows with inflows of $497 million. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/16 7/9 7/2 6/25 6/18 Total equity -2,243 662 -7,835 -93 -922 Domestic -3,951 -1,072 -8,887 -1,354 -2,204 World 1,708 1,733 1,052 1,262 1,282 Hybrid* 915 1,006 636 1,246 1,060 Total bond 2,469 2,721 2,979 3,256 4,159 Taxable 1,972 3,203 2,704 2,694 3,740 Municipal 497 -482 276 562 419 Total 1,141 4,389 -4,220 4,409 4,297 *Hybrid securities can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Nick Zieminski)