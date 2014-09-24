U.S.-based bond funds post first outflows in six weeks -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $755 million from bond funds in the week ended
Sept. 17 on concerns that the Federal Reserve would take a more
hawkish stance on raising interest rates, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the first in six weeks, according to data
from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Stock funds attracted a meager $157 million in inflows, with
U.S.-focused funds posting $2 billion in outflows and
international-focused funds attracting $2.1 billion in new
money.
The withdrawals from bond funds underscored fears that the
Fed was leaning toward raising interest rates from rock-bottom
levels sooner rather than later, which is expected to hurt bond
prices. Bond funds have attracted steady inflows this year on an
unexpected drop in yields after record outflows in 2013.
"The bond market has been twitchy because of uncertainty as
to the timing of when the Fed is going to raise rates and how
quickly those rates will rise," said Michael Temple, portfolio
manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
The Fed on September 17 maintained that it would keep rates
near zero for a "considerable time" but released interest rate
projections indicating a quicker pace of rate increases than
previously forecast.
While taxable bond funds posted outflows, investors still
sought tax-free yields and committed $517 million to municipal
bond funds, marking their 10th straight week of inflows.
The small net inflows to stock funds were down from the
prior week, but the inflows to international-focused funds
remained sizable. Some investors have favored cheaper overseas
stocks in the wake of multiple record highs in U.S. shares this
year.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $179 million in new cash, the weakest
demand in six weeks.
The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/17/14 9/10 9/3 8/27 8/20
Total equity 157 1,257 -4,022 -568 2,676
Domestic -1,980 -1,291 -5,306 -2,199 738
World 2,137 2,548 1,284 1,631 1,938
Hybrid* 179 1,055 544 943 821
Total bond -755 1,554 2,481 3,666 5,007
Taxable -1,272 711 1,824 2,928 4,191
Municipal 517 843 657 739 816
Total -419 3,866 -997 4,041 8,504
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)