2014年 10月 15日

U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $4.6 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

NEW YORK

NEW YORK Oct 15 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $4.6 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Oct. 8, down from the prior week's record $21 billion outflows, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Municipal bond funds attracted $895 million in inflows, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, resulting in net outflows of $3.7 billion from bond funds overall. That figure was down from $20.2 billion in net outflows the prior week.

U.S.-based stock funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks and recovering from the prior week's $1.8 billion in outflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)
