U.S.-based bond funds attract $5.4 bln in latest week -trade group

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 12 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $5.4 billion into bond funds in the week ended Nov.
5 after profit-taking from riskier U.S. stocks prompted a move
toward safer assets, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest since early May and marked the
first new demand in six weeks, according to the data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds posted a small
$302 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in
three weeks.
Outflows of $1.7 billion from funds that specialize in U.S.
stocks accounted for the total withdrawals from stock funds.
Funds that mainly hold international stocks attracted $1.4
billion, marking their third straight week of inflows.
The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds and inflows into
bond funds came despite the benchmark S&P 500 stock index's
2.1 percent rally over the week, while the Barclays U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index fell 0.1 percent.
"When you have a period of significant volatility, and you
get a rally in risk assets, there are some investors who decide
to take a little bit of their money off the table," said Michael
Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
He was referring to the U.S. stock market volatility between
Sept. 19 and Oct. 15, when the S&P 500 tumbled more than 7
percent from a record high.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $186 million in outflows after attracting
$418 million in new cash the prior week.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
11/5/14 10/29 10/22 10/15 10/8
Total equity -302 2,342 6,046 -5,793 1,077
Domestic -1,728 1,120 4,694 -5,019 -526
World 1,426 1,222 1,352 -774 1,604
Hybrid* -186 418 -572 -1,175 -40
Total bond 5,449 -95 -4,830 -4,529 -3,707
Taxable 5,050 -320 -4,959 -5,150 -4,601
Municipal 399 225 129 621 895
Total 4,961 2,666 643 -11,496 -2,669
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Meredith Mazzilli)