U.S.-based stock funds post $3 bln outflows in latest week -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 26 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled over $3 billion out of stock funds in the week
ended Nov. 19 on global growth concerns, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the biggest in five weeks and came after
inflows of $1.5 billion the prior week, data from ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization, showed. Investors withdrew $3.6
billion from U.S.-focused stock funds, while funds that mainly
hold international stocks attracted a modest $597 million.
Safer bond funds attracted $2.2 billion in new cash, marking
their third straight week of new demand but down from the prior
two weeks' inflows.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted just $90 million in new cash. Those
inflows were down from $963 million in inflows the prior week,
which were the most since early September.
"People in the U.S. are concerned that the lack of growth
elsewhere could affect U.S. growth," said Wayne Lin, portfolio
manager at QS Investors in New York. He cited weak economic data
out of China and the euro zone over the period.
Lin also said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
announcement on Nov. 18 of a delay in a planned rise in the
nation's sales tax was a sign that his economic policy may not
be working. Data over the reporting period showed Japan's
economy slipped into a recession in the third quarter.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose a modest 0.5
percent over the reporting period. The benchmark Barclays U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index was slightly lower over the period.
The following data shows estimated ICI fund flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
11/19/14 11/12 11/5 10/29 10/22
Total equity -3,024 1,455 -97 2,355 6,047
Domestic -3,622 60 -1,699 1,132 4,696
World 597 1,394 1,602 1,223 1,352
Hybrid* 90 963 -176 418 -572
Total bond 2,191 3,713 5,619 -96 -4,829
Taxable 1,420 2,820 5,091 -320 -4,958
Municipal 771 893 529 225 129
Total -743 6,130 5,346 2,678 646
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)