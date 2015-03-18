Foreign-focused stock funds attract $3.9 bln, most since Jan.'14 -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 18 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $3.9 billion into funds that specialize in stocks outside the United States in the week ended March 11, as the European Central Bank began its bond-buying program, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the biggest since late January of last year, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Investors committed just $326 million to funds that specialize in U.S. stocks, leading to net inflows of $4.2 billion into stock funds overall. That marked the biggest net inflows into stock funds since a matching inflow in early February. While the inflows into U.S.-focused stock funds were meager, they marked an improvement from outflows of $1.9 billion the prior week, the worst turnout for the funds in eight weeks. Bond funds attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows but their weakest demand in seven weeks. The appetite for stocks overseas, and limited appetite for safer bonds, showed investors taking advantage of the expected boosts in European shares from the ECB's 1 trillion euro bond-buying program. European stocks hit seven-year highs over the period as the euro slumped to a 12-year low against the dollar. "The ECB program will help shares in Europe, and on net, (the program) will help U.S. dollar returns," said Clem Miller, portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in Wilmington, Delaware. He said U.S. investors would benefit despite reductions in profits when gains in euros are converted into stronger U.S. dollars. On the limited demand for bond funds, Miller said there was "much more upside" in European shares than in U.S. or European bonds. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $836 million in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/11/2015 3/4 2/25 2/18 2/11 Total equity 4,240 978 2,434 1,891 1,358 Domestic 326 -1,933 72 240 62 World 3,914 2,911 2,362 1,651 1,296 Hybrid* 836 528 1,051 867 969 Total bond 1,301 4,986 2,955 4,411 5,833 Taxable 1,023 4,311 1,951 4,138 5,144 Municipal 278 675 1,003 274 688 Total 6,377 6,492 6,439 7,169 8,160 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)