Foreign-focused stock funds attract $3.9 bln, most since Jan.'14 -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 18 Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds poured $3.9 billion into funds that specialize in
stocks outside the United States in the week ended March 11, as
the European Central Bank began its bond-buying program, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest since late January of last
year, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. Investors committed just $326 million to funds
that specialize in U.S. stocks, leading to net inflows of $4.2
billion into stock funds overall.
That marked the biggest net inflows into stock funds since a
matching inflow in early February. While the inflows into
U.S.-focused stock funds were meager, they marked an improvement
from outflows of $1.9 billion the prior week, the worst turnout
for the funds in eight weeks.
Bond funds attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, marking their
ninth straight week of inflows but their weakest demand in seven
weeks.
The appetite for stocks overseas, and limited appetite for
safer bonds, showed investors taking advantage of the expected
boosts in European shares from the ECB's 1 trillion euro
bond-buying program.
European stocks hit seven-year highs over the period as the
euro slumped to a 12-year low against the dollar.
"The ECB program will help shares in Europe, and on net,
(the program) will help U.S. dollar returns," said Clem Miller,
portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in
Wilmington, Delaware. He said U.S. investors would benefit
despite reductions in profits when gains in euros are converted
into stronger U.S. dollars.
On the limited demand for bond funds, Miller said there was
"much more upside" in European shares than in U.S. or European
bonds.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $836 million in new cash, marking their
ninth straight week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
3/11/2015 3/4 2/25 2/18 2/11
Total equity 4,240 978 2,434 1,891 1,358
Domestic 326 -1,933 72 240 62
World 3,914 2,911 2,362 1,651 1,296
Hybrid* 836 528 1,051 867 969
Total bond 1,301 4,986 2,955 4,411 5,833
Taxable 1,023 4,311 1,951 4,138 5,144
Municipal 278 675 1,003 274 688
Total 6,377 6,492 6,439 7,169 8,160
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David
Gregorio)