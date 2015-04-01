U.S.-based stock funds post $1.1 bln outflow in latest week-ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 1 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $1.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
March 25 as a stronger dollar and weak durable goods data hurt
U.S. shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed
on Wednesday.
The outflows were the first total withdrawals from stock
funds in 11 weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted
$4.5 billion in outflows, marking their second straight week of
withdrawals and their biggest in 11 weeks.
Foreign-focused stock funds, meanwhile, attracted $3.3
billion to mark their 12th straight week of inflows.
Bond funds attracted $2.5 billion, marking their biggest
inflows in three weeks and their 11th straight week of inflows.
"It's a risk-off trade by a lot of individual investors
given the choppiness in the market, plus the more or less spotty
data," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
He said investors sought international stocks on the view
that the European Central Bank's recently launched bond-buying
stimulus program could boost European shares.
While data on home sales, inflation and manufacturing
indicated the U.S. economy remained strong, figures showing weak
U.S. durable goods orders for February hurt investor sentiment.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index slumped 1.8 percent
over the period.
Hellwig added that the U.S. dollar has negatively impacted
U.S. corporate earnings. The greenback has risen about 24
percent since early May against a basket of major currencies.
Municipal bond funds attracted $727 million of the total
inflows into bond funds, marking their biggest inflows in four
weeks. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $545 million. That marked their 11th
straight week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
3/25/15 3/18 3/11 3/4 2/25
Total equity -1,146 1,948 3,932 999 2,434
Domestic -4,464 -1,759 12 -1,933 72
World 3,318 3,706 3,920 2,932 2,362
Hybrid* 545 913 854 528 1,051
Total bond 2,492 455 1,298 4,984 2,955
Taxable 1,765 261 999 4,310 1,951
Municipal 727 194 299 675 1,003
Total 1,891 3,316 6,084 6,512 6,439
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)