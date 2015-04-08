U.S.-based bond funds post first outflows in 12 weeks -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 8 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $1.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
April 1 as tax deadlines approached for retail investors, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the first in 12 weeks, or since early
January, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. The withdrawals came ahead of the April 15
tax filing deadline.
Stock funds posted $1.6 billion in total outflows in a
second straight week of withdrawals and their biggest since
early January. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $3.3
billion in outflows, for a fifth straight week of withdrawals,
though they were less than the prior week's $4.5 billion in
withdrawals.
Withdrawals from U.S.-focused stock funds again accounted
for the total outflows from stock funds. Funds that specialize
in international shares attracted $1.8 billion in a 13th
straight week of inflows. The inflows were the lowest in six
weeks.
"We are moving towards the tax deadline, whereby there is a
tendency for people to liquidate some assets in order to pay
their taxes due," said Robbert van Batenburg, director of market
strategy at brokerage Newedge USA LLC in New York.
He said the tax season also may have contributed to outflows
from U.S.-focused stock funds, while the European Central Bank's
recently launched bond-buying stimulus program likely spurred
inflows into foreign-focused stock funds.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell 0.1 percent
over the period while the Barclays U.S. Treasury Index gained
0.3 percent.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $720 million for a 12th straight week of
inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
4/1/15 3/25 3/18 3/11 3/4
Total equity -1,559 -1,172 1,947 3,911 999
Domestic -3,338 -4,483 -1,760 -7 -1,933
World 1,779 3,311 3,706 3,918 2,932
Hybrid* 720 538 912 851 528
Total bond -1,285 2,404 452 1,298 4,984
Taxable -1,381 1,701 258 999 4,309
Municipal 96 703 194 298 675
Total -2,124 1,770 3,311 6,059 6,511
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)