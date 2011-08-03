US equity fund flows' worst week since May 2010-ICI

NEW YORK Aug 3 Investors pulled an estimated net $10 billion out of U.S. equity mutual funds in the week ended July 27, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflow came during the height of the U.S. debt debate in Washington as well as data pointing to a weakening of the the economic recovery.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization said U.S. domiciled equity funds with a domestic focus posted outflows of $8.7 billion while foreign-focused funds had outflows of $1.33 billion. (Reporting by Daniel Bases)