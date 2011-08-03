US equity fund flows' worst week since May 2010-ICI

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
NEW YORK Aug 3 Investors pulled an estimated net $10 billion out of U.S. equity mutual funds in the week ended July 27, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflow came during the height of the U.S. debt debate in Washington as well as data pointing to a weakening of the the economic recovery.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization said U.S. domiciled equity funds with a domestic focus posted outflows of $8.7 billion while foreign-focused funds had outflows of $1.33 billion. (Reporting by Daniel Bases)
* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards
Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co's adjusted quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and improving demand for its snack products in the United States, its largest market.