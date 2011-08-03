版本:
UPDATE 1-US equity fund flows' worst wk since May 2010 -ICI

 (Adds data, table)
 NEW YORK, Aug 3 Investors pulled an estimated
net $10 billion out of U.S. equity mutual funds in the week
ended July 27, the worst week since late May 2010, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
 The outflow came during the height of the U.S. debt debate
in Washington as well as data pointing to a weakening of the
the economic recovery.
 ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization said U.S.
domiciled equity funds with a domestic focus posted outflows of
$8.7 billion while foreign-focused funds had outflows of $1.33
billion.
 Overall, U.S. mutual funds had net outflows of $10.38
billion, their worst showing since the week ended May 26,
2010.
 It was also the first time since the week ended Dec. 10,
2008 when all equity, fixed income and hybrid fund categories
had net outflows.
 Taxable bond funds had their 30-week streak of steady net
inflows broken by a net outflow of just $67 million. That
streak brought a cumulative $214.6 billion into the sector.
 The week was notable for outflows from every major category
tracked by ICI, marking the first time since mid-December when
both equity and taxable bond funds recorded outflows.
 This is also the first week of net outflows for municipal
bond funds since the week ended May 4. The sector had been
savaged by a 26-week outflow streak that took a cumulative
$45.3 billion from its coffers.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               7/13/2011       7/20/2011       7/27/2011
===========================================================
Total Equity         -3,444          -6,840         -10,094
 Domestic            -4,092          -6,529          -8,758
 Foreign                648            -311          -1,336
Hybrid                  592            -105             -73
Total Bond            5,286           2,364            -214
 Taxable              4,823           2,138             -67
 Municipal              462             226            -147
===========================================================
Total                 2,433          -4,581         -10,381
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by James Dalgleish)

