UPDATE 1-US equity fund flows' worst wk since May 2010 -ICI

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Investors pulled an estimated net $10 billion out of U.S. equity mutual funds in the week ended July 27, the worst week since late May 2010, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflow came during the height of the U.S. debt debate in Washington as well as data pointing to a weakening of the the economic recovery.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization said U.S. domiciled equity funds with a domestic focus posted outflows of $8.7 billion while foreign-focused funds had outflows of $1.33 billion.

Overall, U.S. mutual funds had net outflows of $10.38 billion, their worst showing since the week ended May 26, 2010.

It was also the first time since the week ended Dec. 10, 2008 when all equity, fixed income and hybrid fund categories had net outflows.

Taxable bond funds had their 30-week streak of steady net inflows broken by a net outflow of just $67 million. That streak brought a cumulative $214.6 billion into the sector.

The week was notable for outflows from every major category tracked by ICI, marking the first time since mid-December when both equity and taxable bond funds recorded outflows.

This is also the first week of net outflows for municipal bond funds since the week ended May 4. The sector had been savaged by a 26-week outflow streak that took a cumulative $45.3 billion from its coffers.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

7/13/2011 7/20/2011 7/27/2011 =========================================================== Total Equity -3,444 -6,840 -10,094 Domestic -4,092 -6,529 -8,758 Foreign 648 -311 -1,336 Hybrid 592 -105 -73 Total Bond 5,286 2,364 -214 Taxable 4,823 2,138 -67 Municipal 462 226 -147 =========================================================== Total 2,433 -4,581 -10,381 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by James Dalgleish)