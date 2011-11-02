Record inflows for US hybrid mutual funds-ICI

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S.-domiciled hybrid mutual
funds, which purchase both stocks and bonds, had their best
weekly inflow on record, pulling in a net $2.63 billion, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, started
tracking data weekly in 2007.
Overall, U.S. domiciled mutual funds had net inflows of
$3.8 billion for the week ended Oct. 26, down slightly from the
prior week.
Investors pulled $3.9 billion from U.S.-domiciled equity
mutual funds, a seventh consecutive week of net redemptions.
Domestic-focused equity funds recorded outflows for a 10th
week in a row, with the latest net redemptions totaling $3.2
billion.
Fixed income funds pulled in cash for the ninth of the last
10 weeks, gaining $5 billion in fresh cash. In the tax-free
municipal sector, net inflow of $850 million for the week was
the best performance since early Sept. 2010.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
10/12/2011 10/19/2011 10/26/2011
==============================================================
Total Equity -7,397 -3,288 -3,879
Domestic -5,842 -3,465 -3,200
Foreign -1,555 177 -680
Hybrid 512 1,570 2,630
Total Bond 4,037 5,648 5,039
Taxable 4,010 5,100 4,189
Municipal 28 548 850
==============================================================
Total -2,848 3,929 3,790
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)