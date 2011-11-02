版本:
Record inflows for US hybrid mutual funds-ICI

 NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S.-domiciled hybrid mutual
funds, which purchase both stocks and bonds, had their best
weekly inflow on record, pulling in a net $2.63 billion, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
 The ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, started
tracking data weekly in 2007.
 Overall, U.S. domiciled mutual funds had net inflows of
$3.8 billion for the week ended Oct. 26, down slightly from the
prior week.
 Investors pulled $3.9 billion from U.S.-domiciled equity
mutual funds, a seventh consecutive week of net redemptions.
 Domestic-focused equity funds recorded outflows for a 10th
week in a row, with the latest net redemptions totaling $3.2
billion.
 Fixed income funds pulled in cash for the ninth of the last
10 weeks, gaining $5 billion in fresh cash. In the tax-free
municipal sector, net inflow of $850 million for the week was
the best performance since early Sept. 2010.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               10/12/2011       10/19/2011       10/26/2011
==============================================================
Total Equity          -7,397           -3,288           -3,879
 Domestic             -5,842           -3,465           -3,200
 Foreign              -1,555              177             -680
Hybrid                   512            1,570            2,630
Total Bond             4,037            5,648            5,039
 Taxable               4,010            5,100            4,189
 Municipal                28              548              850
==============================================================
Total                 -2,848            3,929            3,790
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)

