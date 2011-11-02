Record inflows for US hybrid mutual funds-ICI

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S.-domiciled hybrid mutual funds, which purchase both stocks and bonds, had their best weekly inflow on record, pulling in a net $2.63 billion, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, started tracking data weekly in 2007.

Overall, U.S. domiciled mutual funds had net inflows of $3.8 billion for the week ended Oct. 26, down slightly from the prior week.

Investors pulled $3.9 billion from U.S.-domiciled equity mutual funds, a seventh consecutive week of net redemptions.

Domestic-focused equity funds recorded outflows for a 10th week in a row, with the latest net redemptions totaling $3.2 billion.

Fixed income funds pulled in cash for the ninth of the last 10 weeks, gaining $5 billion in fresh cash. In the tax-free municipal sector, net inflow of $850 million for the week was the best performance since early Sept. 2010.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

10/12/2011 10/19/2011 10/26/2011 ============================================================== Total Equity -7,397 -3,288 -3,879 Domestic -5,842 -3,465 -3,200 Foreign -1,555 177 -680 Hybrid 512 1,570 2,630 Total Bond 4,037 5,648 5,039 Taxable 4,010 5,100 4,189 Municipal 28 548 850 ============================================================== Total -2,848 3,929 3,790 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities.