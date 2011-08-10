版本:
Mutual fund outflows biggest since March 2009-ICI

 NEW YORK, Aug 10 Investors pulled the most
money out of U.S. mutual funds in the week ended Aug. 3 since
the depths of the stock market collapse in March 2009, with net
redemptions of $16.9 billion, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
 For a second straight week each major fund category tracked
by ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed net
outflows of cash, illustrating investor anxiety over future
economic growth. The estimated data does not capture the post
U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which
occurred late on Friday Aug. 5.
 In the week ended March 11, 2009, ICI reported net outflows
of $21.65 billion. The largest net outflow of nearly $60
billion occurred in the week ended Oct. 15, 2008.
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases)

