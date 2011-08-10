Mutual fund outflows biggest since March 2009-ICI

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Investors pulled the most money out of U.S. mutual funds in the week ended Aug. 3 since the depths of the stock market collapse in March 2009, with net redemptions of $16.9 billion, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
For a second straight week each major fund category tracked by ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed net outflows of cash, illustrating investor anxiety over future economic growth. The estimated data does not capture the post U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which occurred late on Friday Aug. 5.
In the week ended March 11, 2009, ICI reported net outflows of $21.65 billion. The largest net outflow of nearly $60 billion occurred in the week ended Oct. 15, 2008. (Reporting by Daniel Bases)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)