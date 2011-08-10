版本:
UPDATE 1-US Mutual fund outflows biggest since March '09-ICI

 (Adds data, table, background)
 By Daniel Bases
 NEW YORK, Aug 10 Investors pulled the most
money out of U.S. mutual funds in the week ended Aug. 3 since
the depths of the stock market collapse in March 2009, with net
redemptions of $16.9 billion, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
 For a second straight week, each major fund category
tracked by ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed
net outflows of cash, illustrating investor anxiety over future
economic growth.
 The estimated data does not capture withdrawals after the
U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which
occurred late on Friday, Aug. 5.
 Last week's outflows were the most since the week ended
March 11, 2009, when ICI reported net outflows of $21.65
billion. The largest net outflow -- nearly $60 billion --
occurred in the week ended Oct. 15, 2008.
 Net redemptions of $2.86 billion for fixed income funds was
the worst week since late December 2010, while equity funds,
with net outflows of nearly $13 billion, had their worst week
since late May of last year.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               7/20/2011        7/27/2011        8/3/2011
============================================================
Total Equity         -6,812           -9,324         -12,984
 Domestic            -6,511           -7,997         -10,435
 Foreign               -301           -1,327          -2,549
Hybrid                  -89              -73          -1,092
Total Bond            2,364             -223          -2,860
 Taxable              2,138              -79          -2,199
 Municipal              226             -144            -661
============================================================
Total                -4,537           -9,620         -16,936
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)

