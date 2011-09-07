U.S. mutual fund flows break six week losing streak

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. domiciled mutual funds broke a six week losing streak, pulling in an estimated net $902 million in the week ended Aug. 31, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net outflows for both equity and bond funds, however, the largest net inflow for hybrid funds since early May overcame the deficit.

Hybrid funds, which invest in both equities and bonds, pulled in a net $1.1 billion.

Municipal bonds had a net inflow of $227 million, breaking a five week outflow streak.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

8/17/2011 8/24/2011 8/31/2011 =========================================================== Total Equity 1,687 -3,203 -131 Domestic 1,343 -2,593 -748 Foreign 344 -610 617 Hybrid 874 871 1,109 Total Bond -3,116 -20 -76 Taxable -2,729 -2 -303 Municipal -387 -18 227 =========================================================== Total -555 -2,353 902 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Diane Craft)