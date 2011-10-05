Investors pull out of equity funds week of 9/28-ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. fund investors pulled out
of equities, domestic and foreign, in the week ended Sept. 28
leaving overall mutual fund outflows at $5.5 billion, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an
estimated $6.5 billion in net redemptions from all equity
funds. The vast majority of outflows emanated from
domestic-focused funds.
It was the worst week for funds, overall, since early
August, the data showed.
Bond funds pulled in a net $3.5 billion of fresh cash.
Municipal bond funds added a net $80 million, extending their
inflow streak to five weeks.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
9/14/2011 9/21/2011 9/28/2011
=============================================================
Total Equity -1,920 -2,776 -6,475
Domestic -2,586 -3,885 -5,673
Foreign 665 1,110 -802
Hybrid 551 1,408 -2,569
Total Bond 4,720 1,717 3,538
Taxable 4,111 1,148 3,458
Municipal 610 569 80
=============================================================
Total 3,350 350 -5,506
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases)