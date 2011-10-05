版本:
Investors pull out of equity funds week of 9/28-ICI

 NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. fund investors pulled out
of equities, domestic and foreign, in the week ended Sept. 28
leaving overall mutual fund outflows at $5.5 billion, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
 ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an
estimated $6.5 billion in net redemptions from all equity
funds. The vast majority of outflows emanated from
domestic-focused funds.
 It was the worst week for funds, overall, since early
August, the data showed.
 Bond funds pulled in a net $3.5 billion of fresh cash.
Municipal bond funds added a net $80 million, extending their
inflow streak to five weeks.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               9/14/2011        9/21/2011        9/28/2011
=============================================================
Total Equity         -1,920           -2,776           -6,475
 Domestic            -2,586           -3,885           -5,673
 Foreign                665            1,110             -802
Hybrid                  551            1,408           -2,569
Total Bond            4,720            1,717            3,538
 Taxable              4,111            1,148            3,458
 Municipal              610              569               80
=============================================================
Total                 3,350              350           -5,506
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases)

