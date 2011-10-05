Investors pull out of equity funds week of 9/28-ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. fund investors pulled out of equities, domestic and foreign, in the week ended Sept. 28 leaving overall mutual fund outflows at $5.5 billion, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an estimated $6.5 billion in net redemptions from all equity funds. The vast majority of outflows emanated from domestic-focused funds.

It was the worst week for funds, overall, since early August, the data showed.

Bond funds pulled in a net $3.5 billion of fresh cash. Municipal bond funds added a net $80 million, extending their inflow streak to five weeks.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

9/14/2011 9/21/2011 9/28/2011 ============================================================= Total Equity -1,920 -2,776 -6,475 Domestic -2,586 -3,885 -5,673 Foreign 665 1,110 -802 Hybrid 551 1,408 -2,569 Total Bond 4,720 1,717 3,538 Taxable 4,111 1,148 3,458 Municipal 610 569 80 ============================================================= Total 3,350 350 -5,506 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Daniel Bases)