版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 10日 星期四 02:41 BJT

U.S. mutual fund inflows taper - ICI

 NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. mutual funds, overall,
pulled in fresh cash in the week ended Nov. 2, driven by an
inflow into bond funds versus net redemptions for equity
funds, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday.
 ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported bond
funds had net inflows of $3 billion. However, this represented
a drop of nearly 40 percent from the previous week.
 Equity funds had net outflows of $3.2 billion versus $3.9
billion in outflows the previous week.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
 the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               10/19/2011       10/26/2011       11/2/2011
=============================================================
Total Equity          -3,288           -3,887          -3,189
 Domestic             -3,465           -3,203          -3,363
 Foreign                 177             -684             174
Hybrid                 1,570            2,630           2,322
Total Bond             5,648            4,908           3,085
 Taxable               5,100            4,068           2,437
 Municipal               548              840             648
=============================================================
Total                  3,929            3,651           2,218
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐