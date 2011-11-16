版本:
Muni bond fund inflows best since August 2010 -ICI

 NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. mutual fund investors
pumped a net $1 billion into municipal bond funds in the latest
week, the biggest inflow since August of 2010, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
 ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported for
the week ended Nov. 9 net inflows of $836 million for all
funds, down from a net inflow of $2.1 billion in the prior
week.
 The data on municipal bonds does not capture the bankruptcy
declared by Jefferson County, Alabama, on Nov. 9.
 In equities, net redemptions rose to $4.6 billion from $3.3
billion in the prior week, with the majority of the selling
coming from funds focused on U.S. domestic equities.
 Fixed income funds, overall, pulled in a net $4.2 billion
for the week, up from $3 billion in the prior period.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               10/26/2011       11/2/2011       11/9/2011
============================================================
Total Equity          -3,887          -3,280          -4,643
 Domestic             -3,203          -3,375          -3,695
 Foreign                -684              95            -948
Hybrid*                2,630           2,320           1,265
Total Bond             4,908           3,067           4,214
 Taxable               4,068           2,420           3,204
 Municipal               840             647           1,010
============================================================
Total                  3,651           2,108             836
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)

