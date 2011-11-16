Muni bond fund inflows best since August 2010 -ICI

NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. mutual fund investors
pumped a net $1 billion into municipal bond funds in the latest
week, the biggest inflow since August of 2010, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported for
the week ended Nov. 9 net inflows of $836 million for all
funds, down from a net inflow of $2.1 billion in the prior
week.
The data on municipal bonds does not capture the bankruptcy
declared by Jefferson County, Alabama, on Nov. 9.
In equities, net redemptions rose to $4.6 billion from $3.3
billion in the prior week, with the majority of the selling
coming from funds focused on U.S. domestic equities.
Fixed income funds, overall, pulled in a net $4.2 billion
for the week, up from $3 billion in the prior period.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
10/26/2011 11/2/2011 11/9/2011
============================================================
Total Equity -3,887 -3,280 -4,643
Domestic -3,203 -3,375 -3,695
Foreign -684 95 -948
Hybrid* 2,630 2,320 1,265
Total Bond 4,908 3,067 4,214
Taxable 4,068 2,420 3,204
Municipal 840 647 1,010
============================================================
Total 3,651 2,108 836
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)