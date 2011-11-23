Bond funds strong as stocks shunned -ICI data

NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. mutual funds investors pumped a net $6.47 billion into bond funds in the week ended Nov. 16 as the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX suffered its worst week in two months, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net inflows of nearly $6.5 billion into bond funds, up from net inflows of $4.22 billion during the previous week.

Anxiety over the euro zone crisis and slowing U.S. economic growth contributed to the S&P 500's decline of 3.8 percent last week as investors moved into safer securities. Taxable bond funds saw estimated inflows of $5.56 billion during the week, while municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $911 million.

Equity funds had estimated outflows of $1.26 billion for the week, compared with estimated outflows of $4.63 billion in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated outflows of $135 million, while estimated outflows from foreign equity funds were $1.13 billion.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had estimated outflows of $4.59 billion for the week, compared with estimated inflows of $1.27 billion in the previous week.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

11/2/2011 11/9/2011 11/16/2011 ============================================================= Total Equity -3,247 -4,626 -1,260

Domestic -3,358 -3,676 -135

Foreign 111 -949 -1,125 Hybrid* 2,321 1,265 -4,588 Total Bond 3,062 4,218 6,473

Taxable 2,414 3,206 5,563

Municipal 648 1,012 911 =============================================================== Total 2,136 857 625 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing Jennifer Ablan and Leslie Adler)