Bond funds strong as stocks shunned -ICI data

 NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. mutual funds investors
pumped a net $6.47 billion into bond funds in the week ended
Nov. 16 as the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX suffered its
worst week in two months, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
 ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net
inflows of nearly $6.5 billion into bond funds, up from net
inflows of $4.22 billion during the previous week.
 Anxiety over the euro zone crisis and slowing U.S. economic
growth contributed to the S&P 500's decline of 3.8 percent last
week as investors moved into safer securities. Taxable bond
funds saw estimated inflows of $5.56 billion during the week,
while municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $911
million.
 Equity funds had estimated outflows of $1.26 billion for
the week, compared with estimated outflows of $4.63 billion in
the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated outflows
of $135 million, while estimated outflows from foreign equity
funds were $1.13 billion.
 Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had estimated outflows of $4.59 billion for the
week, compared with estimated inflows of $1.27 billion in the
previous week.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
             11/2/2011           11/9/2011       11/16/2011
=============================================================
Total Equity        -3,247              -4,626           -1,260
 Domestic        -3,358              -3,676             -135
 Foreign            111                -949           -1,125
Hybrid*               2,321               1,265          -4,588
Total Bond           3,062               4,218            6,473
 Taxable          2,414               3,206            5,563
Municipal          648               1,012              911
===============================================================
Total                2,136                 857             625
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing Jennifer Ablan and Leslie
Adler)

