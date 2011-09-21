版本:
US mutual fund inflows drop to $2.1 bln in week-ICI

 NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. fund investors
preferred fixed income to domestic equity in the week ended
Sept. 14, helping to push $2.1 billion into funds overall,
data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
 That represented a 70 percent drop from the prior week.
 ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an
estimated net redemptions of $2.7 billion from domestic equity
funds that was tempered somewhat by a $666 million inflow into
non-domestic equities.
 Net inflows into bond funds dipped as well, to $3.6
billion from $4.9 billion in the prior week, due to net
redemptions in the taxable bond category.
 Municipal bond funds pulled in a net $610 million, the
best performance since the week ended Oct. 27.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               8/31/2011       9/7/2011       9/14/2011
==========================================================
Total Equity            313            716          -1,993
 Domestic              -571         -1,127          -2,659
 Foreign                885          1,843             666
Hybrid                  586          1,738             267
Total Bond             -111          4,860           3,851
 Taxable               -334          4,436           3,242
 Municipal              223            424             610
==========================================================
Total                   789          7,314           2,125
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)

