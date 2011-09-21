US mutual fund inflows drop to $2.1 bln in week-ICI

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. fund investors preferred fixed income to domestic equity in the week ended Sept. 14, helping to push $2.1 billion into funds overall, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
That represented a 70 percent drop from the prior week.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an estimated net redemptions of $2.7 billion from domestic equity funds that was tempered somewhat by a $666 million inflow into non-domestic equities.
Net inflows into bond funds dipped as well, to $3.6 billion from $4.9 billion in the prior week, due to net redemptions in the taxable bond category.
Municipal bond funds pulled in a net $610 million, the best performance since the week ended Oct. 27.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
8/31/2011 9/7/2011 9/14/2011 ========================================================== Total Equity 313 716 -1,993 Domestic -571 -1,127 -2,659 Foreign 885 1,843 666 Hybrid 586 1,738 267 Total Bond -111 4,860 3,851 Taxable -334 4,436 3,242 Municipal 223 424 610 ========================================================== Total 789 7,314 2,125 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)
