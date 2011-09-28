版本:
2011年 9月 29日 星期四

US mutual funds manage minute inflows in week -ICI

 NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. mutual fund investors
shunned domestic equities for a fifth week in a row while
inflows into the fixed income space dropped off, leaving a
small net positive for the week ended Sept. 21, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
 ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an
estimated overall net inflow of $386 million. In the week,
there was an estimated net outflow of $3.9 billion from
domestic equities. However a $1.1 billion net inflow for the
foreign-focused category softened the blow.
 Bond funds pulled in a net $1.8 billion, down from the $4.7
billion reported in the week ended Sept. 14.
 The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
 Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
               9/7/2011       9/14/2011       9/21/2011
==========================================================
Total Equity           716          -1,982          -2,776
 Domestic           -1,127          -2,647          -3,885
 Foreign             1,843             665           1,110
Hybrid               1,738             551           1,408
Total Bond           4,860           4,720           1,753
 Taxable             4,436           4,110           1,184
 Municipal             424             610             569
==========================================================
Total                7,314           3,288             386
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by James Dalgleish)

