Inflows for fixed income funds a safety move-Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 3 Fund investors added cash to
U.S. domiciled fixed income funds, treading a cautious path in
the week ended May 2 that led to significant purchases of
low-yielding U.S. Treasuries, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
In the course of the reporting week, investors absorbed the
news that U.S. economic growth in the first quarter,
preliminarily, was below expectations while Spain's credit
rating was slashed two notches by Standard & Poor's.
Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $5.5 billion in the
latest week. Included in this category are funds that primarily
focus their attention on safe U.S. Treasuries, whose net inflows
of $1.235 billion were the third largest weekly intake on record
and the largest since the week ended June 21, 2006.
During the reporting week investors were buying Treasuries
when the closing yield on benchmark 10-year issue remained below
2 percent, an area on the yield curve it has consistently
occupied since April 12.
Equity funds pulled in nearly $4 billion of fresh capital,
but this was due entirely to the net purchasing of exchange
traded funds, an investment vehicle that is anecdotally viewed
as being a hedging tool by the professional investment
community.
"On the surface, the equity fund inflows were interesting
given the disappointing economic news on U.S. GDP and the
further downgrade of Spain. I was generally surprised to see the
market as calm as it was given what was going on," said Matthew
Lemieux, analyst at Lipper.
"This shift from equity into fixed income signals to me a
little bit of concern in the market and a short-term risk-off
mentality," he added.
Among the ETFs, the large-cap State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF
pulled in the most fresh investment, with net inflows of
$3.867 billion.
Excluding ETFs, equity funds had net outflows of $379
million, indicating the retail investor community was negative
on the market during a week when the U.S. benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index rose just 0.84 percent.
Funds that focus on U.S. registered equities had net
outflows of $675 million. Those focused on non-U.S. registered
stocks had net inflows of $296 million.
Equity income funds, which invest primarily in stocks
offering dividends, remain an alternative to investors whose
portfolios have returned paltry sums given low yields on fixed
income investors. This category pulled in a net $483 million in
the last week and has only had a net outflow eight times in the
last two years.
Other equity sectors that received fresh capital include
financial/banking; healthcare/biotechnology; real estate; and
utilities. Technology and energy sector funds had modest net
outflows.
Small-cap funds had net outflows of $595 million while the
aggressive growth category, that is funds which involve greater
risk factors, had net outflows of $301 million.
Money market funds had net outflows of $16.4 billion,
marking net redemptions for the seventeenth time in the last
nineteen weeks.
Tax-free municipal bond funds garnered a net $447 million in
new money.
The reduction in risk profiles also included a solid move
into higher quality corporate investment grade bond funds, with
a net inflow of $1.355 billion, the Lipper data showed.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 3.903 0.14 2,851.237 10,335
Domestic Equities 3.432 0.16 2,160.601 7,749
Non-Domestic Equities 0.471 0.07 690.636 2,586
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.536 0.40 1,413.066 4,607
All Money Market Funds -16.416 -0.72 2,265.584 1,421
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.447 0.15 294.459 1,363