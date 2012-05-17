Equity ETF outflows dominate, bond funds gain-Lipper

By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, May 17 Investors trimmed their holdings of U.S.-domiciled equity funds in the week ended May 16, a result of continued pummeling of exchange traded funds as institutional investors focus on safety, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper showed on Thursday. Equity funds, including ETFs which are thought to anecdotally reflect professional investor sentiment, had net outflows of $2.58 billion. Excluding ETFs, actively managed funds that are typically purchased by retail investors had net inflows of $245 million, reflecting an ongoing dichotomy in the market. "A $245 million inflow for equity funds is really not too inspiring on the mutual fund side. I think this market dynamic reflects a continued setting up for a risk-off environment," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper. "People are taking some risk, and some profits, off the table. There is a natural sell in May pressure but that also combines with the negative news coming out of Europe," he added. When looked at in isolation, equity ETFs have had net outflows for eleven of the last fourteen weeks. While fixed income funds generally represent a lower risk profile, there was evidence that investors were playing it safer in this arena too. Lipper reported $3.9 billion in net purchases for taxable bond funds, with much of the cash moving into higher quality areas such as corporate investment grade and U.S. Treasury funds. Investment grade corporate bond funds had inflows of $1.54 billion while U.S. Treasury funds pulled in a net $893 million. High yield bond funds, which carry higher risk profiles, had a paltry inflow of $1.82 million. "That's a pretty low number for this sector and I think a qualifier for a less robust risk environment akin to what we are seeing in equities," said Lemieux. Municipal bond funds had a healthy inflow of $805 million. The ETF with the biggest net outflow was the large-cap State Street SPDR S&P 500, which saw net redemptions of $2.975 billion. The fund is on track for its worst quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2010, already having seen a net outflow of $6.1 billion. In the first quarter of this year net redemptions totaled $2 billion. Financial sector and emerging market sector equity ETFs were also sold off in the past week. Equity income funds, which offer investors a chance for higher returns than fixed income funds, had net inflows of $220 million. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -2.583 -0.09 2,666.421 10,313 Domestic Equities -2.295 -0.11 2,037.007 7,733 Non-Domestic Equities -0.288 -0.04 629.414 2,580 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.900 0.28 1,392.456 4,610 All Money Market Funds -3.786 -0.17 2,275.863 1,416 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.805 0.27 296.688 1,352