Net outflows for stock and bond funds-Lipper

By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, June 7 Investors pulled cash from U.S. domiciled equity and fixed income funds in the week ended June 6, illustrating the see-saw nature of the cash flows over the past month, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on T hur sday. Equity funds turned negative again with outflows of more than $2 billion in net redemptions versus an inflow of $3.4 billion in the prior week. Taxable bond funds had net outflows of $658 million in the latest week versus an inflow of $1.9 billion the week before. "This points to not only uncertainty but investors are really being challenged on where to allocate. Once again, we are seeing some similarities with last year's volatile markets," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper. This year, equity funds have pulled in $20.2 billion versus a $50 billion outflow in 2011. Taxable bond funds have taken in $143.6 billion in net new investment year-to-date and have not had a negative year since 2000. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -2.065 -0.08 2,645.769 10,319 Domestic Equities -2.182 -0.11 2,026.638 7,743 Non-Domestic Equities 0.118 0.02 619.131 2,576 All Taxable Bond Funds -0.658 -0.05 1,407.446 4,658 All Money Market Funds -5.840 -0.25 2,287.973 1,424 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.593 0.20 299.209 1,366