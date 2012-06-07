UPDATE 1-Stock and bond funds see outflows -Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 7 Investors pulled cash from
U.S.-domiciled equity and fixed income funds in the week ended
June 6, illustrating the see-saw nature of the cash flows over
the past month, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed
on Thursday.
Equity funds turned negative again with net outflows of more
than $2 billion versus inflows of $3.4 billion in the prior
week.
Taxable bond funds had net outflows of $658 million in the
latest week versus an inflow of $1.9 billion the week before.
Corporate high-yield funds had outflows of $2.9 billion, their
worst week since August 2011.
"This points to not only uncertainty, but investors are
really being challenged on where to allocate. Once again, we are
seeing some similarities with last year's volatile markets,"
said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper.
This year, equity funds have pulled in $20.2 billion versus
a $50 billion outflow in 2011. Taxable bond funds, which have
not had a negative year since 2000, have taken in $143.6 billion
in net new investment year-to-date.
"This week's data picks up not only the perceived weakness
in the domestic economic data, but maybe people are also seeing
more uncertainty in the markets at this time of year," Lemieux
said.
U.S. economic data in the last week was disappointing, with
a weak employment report and a downward revision in first
quarter economic output.
The outflow from equities was driven mainly by exchange
traded funds. Excluding their influence, the outflows from
mutual funds, which are believed to reflect the retail sector,
were $37 million.
The large-cap State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF had the
biggest net outflow among ETFs during the course of the
reporting week, with $3.1 billion in net redemptions. Over that
same period the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
plumbed five-month lows but ended the period up 0.14
percent after Wednesday's 2.3 percent rally.
SECTORS
In the fixed income sector, the outflows from high yield was
offset by net inflows of $960 million for U.S. government-backed
mortgage bond funds. This latest inflow, the best since late
February, extends the sector's streak to 33 weeks.
Still, the high-yield outflow of $2.9 billion was made up
primarily of mutual fund, or retail investor, selling. Lipper
estimates $2.1 billion of the outflows can be ascribed to mutual
funds.
"In corporate high yields, we've seen a lot of volatility
recently and then there's the fallout from the JPMorgan
debacle," Lemieux said. JPMorgan Chase & Co last month revealed
a multi-billion dollar trading loss due to a failed hedging
strategy.
Returns on the Barclays Capital global corporate high yield
aggregate index fell 0.20 percent in the course of the reporting
week.
Among the equity sectors, cash was pulled out of financials,
healthcare/biotechnology and technology. However, gold and
natural resource funds pulled in $219 million while investors
put fresh money to work in energy, real estate, and utilities.
Equity income funds had a surge of inflows, bringing in
nearly $600 million for their best performance since mid-April.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.065 -0.08 2,645.769 10,319
Domestic Equities -2.182 -0.11 2,026.638 7,743
Non-Domestic Equities 0.118 0.02 619.131 2,576
All Taxable Bond Funds -0.658 -0.05 1,407.446 4,658
All Money Market Funds -5.840 -0.25 2,287.973 1,424
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.593 0.20 299.209 1,366