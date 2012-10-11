Inflows for equity funds, led by gold and energy-Lipper

By Daniel Bases and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct. 11U.S.-domiciled equity funds
pulled in a modest $1 billion in the week ended Oct. 10, with
much of the fresh cash moving into gold and energy
exchange-traded funds (ETF), data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds pulled in nearly $2.3 billion in new
capital, extending their inflow streak to 14 weeks, with
sizeable new investment in government-backed mortgage and
corporate investment grade sectors.
For the first time in many weeks both retail and
institutional investors were on the same wavelength when it came
to equities in general. They were sellers.
Excluding ETF activity, retail investors pulled a net $1.1
billion from equity funds. At the same time the broad-based
equity ETFs such as State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund
had outflows of $939 million while the Invesco Powershares QQQ
Trust 1 ETF had net redemptions of $555 million.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
U.S. stock markets were undermined by the concerns of weak
demand affecting corporate profits. The International Monetary
Fund cut global economic growth forecasts for the second time
since April to 3.3 percent, adding that unemployment is likely
to remain elevated because of the weak activity.
"People are preparing for maybe a worse-than-expected
earnings season as a whole," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at
Lipper.
Retail mutual funds have had net sales 11 out of the past 12
weeks while institutional investors have been buyers of ETF's
marginally more than sellers of these funds over the same period
of time.
In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 1.27 percent. The
Nasdaq stock market, which is often seen as a proxy for
technology companies, slid 2.6 percent.
In the fixed income sector, funds investing in U.S.
Treasuries suffered net outflows of $1.12 billion, their worst
performance in over three months. However, government guaranteed
mortgage backed bond funds maintained their appeal with $648
million in net inflows, extending their unbroken streak of fresh
capital to nearly one year.
Money market funds had net outflows of $506 million while
tax-free municipal bond funds pulled in $915 million, extending
their inflow streak to six months.
GOLD BUYING
The buying of gold funds came in contrast to a loss over the
course of the reporting week in spot gold prices, which fell
over $15 an ounce to $1,762.74. Prices rose slightly since then.
"Gold fell, but it's still seen as a hard asset. So, in the
medium to long term, if you still consider inflation an issue,
then eventually you're betting that that price is going to go
up," Lemieux said on the inflows into gold exchange-traded
funds.
State Street SPDR Gold Fund had its best week since
late August with $939 million in new cash moving into the fund,
despite the drop in the cash market price.
Central banks, in particular the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank, have maintained a steady policy of
low interest rates and monetary stimulus that some investors
believe will inevitably lead to rising inflation. Gold, priced
in U.S. dollars, is seen as way to safeguard against inflation.
The 3.5 percent rise in crude prices over the course of the
week helped draw in $594 million in fresh cash to the State
Street Energy SPDR ETF.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 1.009 0.03 2,873.324 10,089
Domestic Equities -0.214 -0.01 2,181.221 7,481
Non-Domestic Equities 1.224 0.18 692.103 2,608
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.279 0.15 1,476.030 4,652
All Money Market Funds -0.506 -0.02 2,281.675 1,400
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.915 0.29 314.489 1,338